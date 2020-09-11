Janney slashes price target on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] – find out why.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while it closed the day at $3.54. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page or by clicking here. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 16.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGRX stock has inclined by 32.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 110.71% and gained 41.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AGRX stock reached $309.04 million, with 87.22 million shares outstanding and 67.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 3854753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Janney have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

AGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.45. With this latest performance, AGRX shares gained by 36.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -57.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,400 per employee.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137 million, or 50.80% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,137,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.19 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.85 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 14.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 10,065,693 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,518,634 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 23,985,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,569,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,819 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,314,772 shares during the same period.