Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell -10.79% so far this year. What now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge to Move to New Landside Facility in Early 2022.

– $21 – $25 Million Landside Facility Project to Bring Economic Benefits to Downtown Baton Rouge as well as Construction Employment -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced that its Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge facility received approval from the Louisiana Gaming and Control Board to move its gaming operations to a to-be-constructed landside facility. The Company expects to complete the $21-$25 million project in early 2022 and believes the change to a landside facility will bring significant economic benefits to Downtown Baton Rouge. In addition, the project is expected to bring 166 construction jobs to the area with total labor spend of approximately $10 million.

A sum of 1387982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $38.51 and dropped to a low of $37.70 until finishing in the latest session at $37.92.

The one-year GLPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.51. The average equity rating for GLPI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $39.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $45 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.45.

GLPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.11, while it was recorded at 37.58 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62 and a Gross Margin at +70.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.84.

Return on Total Capital for GLPI is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.50. Additionally, GLPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 274.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] managed to generate an average of $602,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

GLPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 6.86%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,395 million, or 91.70% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,454,055, which is approximately -2.063% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,249,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.11 million in GLPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $549.75 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly -0.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 28,225,859 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 22,301,106 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 144,480,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,007,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,768,795 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,059,965 shares during the same period.