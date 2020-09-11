For Amyris Inc. [AMRS], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $8. What next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a high on 09/10/20, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The company report on September 10, 2020 that LAVVAN, Inc. Files $881 Million Federal Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc. For Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Misappropriation.

Lawsuit Alleges Amyris Wrongfully Used Intellectual Property Licensed Exclusively to LAVVAN and Misappropriated Trade Secrets to Compete Against Its Partner.

LAVVAN, Inc. (“LAVVAN”) today announced that it has filed an $881 million lawsuit against biotechnology company Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris”) (Nasdaq: AMRS) relating to Amyris’s use of intellectual property licensed exclusively to LAVVAN, as well as the misappropriation of LAVVAN’s trade secrets. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, docket number 20-cv-7386.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3436737 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.56%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $687.09 million, with 184.83 million shares outstanding and 116.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 3436737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $243 million, or 42.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,890,536, which is approximately 7.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 10,181,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.97 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.01 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,972,131 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,316,003 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 39,138,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,426,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,703,749 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,194,139 shares during the same period.