For Aaron’s Inc. [AAN], Berenberg sees a rise to $68. What next?

Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE: AAN] traded at a high on 09/10/20, posting a 7.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.18. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Aaron’s, Inc. Raises Third Quarter Revenues and Earnings Outlook.

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today provided a business update for the third quarter of 2020.

“While there remains uncertainty related to the pandemic, including unemployment, government stimulus, and global supply chain challenges, with two months behind us, we are in a position to update the market on our expectations for the third quarter,” said John Robinson, Aaron’s, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our businesses are performing very well in the quarter, with strong customer payment activity and lease portfolio performance driving better than expected financial results. At the same time, new lease originations continue to face some headwinds due in part to our more conservative approach to lease decisioning and pandemic-related issues, including supply chain disruptions. Based on our results to date, we are raising our third quarter outlook.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1729597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aaron’s Inc. stands at 5.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for AAN stock reached $4.04 billion, with 67.10 million shares outstanding and 66.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.66K shares, AAN reached a trading volume of 1729597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAN shares is $67.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aaron’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Aaron’s Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aaron’s Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.74.

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, AAN shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 55.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.01 for the last 200 days.

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Aaron’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAN is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, AAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] managed to generate an average of $2,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aaron’s Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aaron’s Inc. go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]

There are presently around $3,893 million, or 99.50% of AAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,820,663, which is approximately 3.269% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,834,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.48 million in AAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $335.11 million in AAN stock with ownership of nearly -3.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aaron’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE:AAN] by around 6,286,008 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 7,988,456 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 51,513,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,787,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,595 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,130 shares during the same period.