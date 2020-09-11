dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: DMYT] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.85 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Rush Street Interactive to Speak at the SBC Summit on September 10.

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, today announced that management will speak at the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Summit will focus on the innovations driving growth in the betting and gaming industry, and opportunities in emerging markets around the world.

Webcast Access InformationGreg Carlin, CEO, will participate on a panel titled, “Gambling Gold Rush – Investment in the US” at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Compared to the average trading volume of 461.18K shares, DMYT reached a trading volume of 1133270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has DMYT stock performed recently?

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.84 for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

dMY Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]

25 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:DMYT] by around 8,297,988 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,297,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,297,988 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.