Saturday, September 12, 2020
type here...
Industry

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] moved up 10.17: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Verb Technology Company Inc. jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 10.17%....
Read more
Finance

ROTH Capital lifts Etsy Inc. [ETSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Etsy Inc. surged by $2.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $114.89 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] is 279.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Aspira Women's Health Inc. traded at a high on 09/09/20, posting a 12.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07....
Read more
Finance

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is -16.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Allstate Corporation surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $95.17 during the day while...
Read more

dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: DMYT] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.85 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Rush Street Interactive to Speak at the SBC Summit on September 10.

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, today announced that management will speak at the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Summit will focus on the innovations driving growth in the betting and gaming industry, and opportunities in emerging markets around the world.

Webcast Access InformationGreg Carlin, CEO, will participate on a panel titled, “Gambling Gold Rush – Investment in the US” at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Compared to the average trading volume of 461.18K shares, DMYT reached a trading volume of 1133270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has DMYT stock performed recently?

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.84 for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

dMY Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]

25 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:DMYT] by around 8,297,988 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,297,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,297,988 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePDL BioPharma Inc. [PDLI] Stock trading around $3.33 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] Is Currently 0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Deere & Company [DE] Stock trading around $215.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Deere & Company loss -0.19% or -0.41 points to close at $215.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1840321 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

BMO Capital Markets lifts National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Vision Holdings Inc. loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $38.27 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Inseego Corp. [INSG] Revenue clocked in at $252.60 million, up 47.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Inseego Corp. loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1917228 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Deere & Company [DE] Stock trading around $215.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Deere & Company loss -0.19% or -0.41 points to close at $215.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1840321 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] fell -41.28% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. closed the trading session at $36.92 on 09/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] reaches 504.01M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.06 at the close of the session, down -0.10%....
Read more
Market

Odeon slashes price target on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Plug Power Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

BMO Capital Markets lifts National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Vision Holdings Inc. loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $38.27 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Deere & Company [DE] Stock trading around $215.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Deere & Company loss -0.19% or -0.41 points to close at $215.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1840321 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] fell -41.28% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. closed the trading session at $36.92 on 09/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Popular Category