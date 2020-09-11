Credit Suisse lifts Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE: SF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.48%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Stifel Hires Konstantinos Aprilakis, M.D. as Managing Director Covering Biotech Sector.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Konstantinos N. Aprilakis, M.D. has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the biotechnology sector. He is based in the firm’s New York office.

“We are thrilled to have Konstantinos on board as we continue to expand our biotech research team,” said Keith Gay, Director of Research. “Konstantinos has quickly proven himself to be an outstanding biotech analyst and one of the best in the rapidly growing oncology area.”.

Over the last 12 months, SF stock dropped by -11.33%. The one-year Stifel Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.91. The average equity rating for SF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 70.53 million shares outstanding and 66.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.58K shares, SF stock reached a trading volume of 1389973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SF shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Stifel Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Stifel Financial Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stifel Financial Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12.

SF Stock Performance Analysis:

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, SF shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.03, while it was recorded at 51.92 for the last single week of trading, and 51.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stifel Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. Stifel Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for SF is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.11. Additionally, SF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] managed to generate an average of $54,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

SF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stifel Financial Corp. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stifel Financial Corp. go to -4.06%.

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,040 million, or 86.00% of SF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,010,754, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,285,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.71 million in SF stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $191.6 million in SF stock with ownership of nearly 1.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stifel Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE:SF] by around 3,806,157 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 2,462,292 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 51,866,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,135,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,497 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 427,135 shares during the same period.