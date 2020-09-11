Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] is 62.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CKPT] price surged by 13.36 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in Three September 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in September 2020.

Details of the events are as follows:.

A sum of 1117845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 682.21K shares. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.20 and dropped to a low of $2.47 until finishing in the latest session at $2.80.

The average equity rating for CKPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2017, representing the official price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CKPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 135.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CKPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.17. With this latest performance, CKPT shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CKPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1454.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1446.96.

Return on Total Capital for CKPT is now -162.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] managed to generate an average of -$3,089,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CKPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CKPT.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 13.50% of CKPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CKPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,330,775, which is approximately 35.083% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,571,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 million in CKPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 million in CKPT stock with ownership of nearly 13.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CKPT] by around 1,542,189 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 207,152 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,352,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,101,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CKPT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,926 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 74,033 shares during the same period.