Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] moved up 5.41: Why It’s Important

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] traded at a high on 09/10/20, posting a 5.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.68. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Capricor Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Capricor Therapeutics (“Capricor”) (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases, announced today that Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor Therapeutics, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2020.

Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company website for archived webcasts and investor materials available at http://capricor.com/news/events/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1564521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.00%.

The market cap for CAPR stock reached $102.12 million, with 19.72 million shares outstanding and 19.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, CAPR reached a trading volume of 1564521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 170.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has CAPR stock performed recently?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.22. With this latest performance, CAPR shares dropped by -30.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 350.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -769.52. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -760.36.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -84.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$477,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.10 and a Current Ratio set at 19.10.

Earnings analysis for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAPR.

Insider trade positions for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.70% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 198,800, which is approximately 91.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 148,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in CAPR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.56 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 708,593 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 280,779 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 62,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 927,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,579 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 280,103 shares during the same period.