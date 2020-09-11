Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Revenue clocked in at $157.60 million, up 139.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] price surged by 3.39 percent to reach at $2.99. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Bill.com Expands Executive Team Adding Tom Clayton as Chief Revenue Officer.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs,) today announced that Tom Clayton has joined the company on September 8, 2020 as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer.

Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Tom will become a member of the senior management team. In this newly created role, he will focus on growing the company’s overall revenue portfolio. He will lead the sales, marketing, strategic partnerships and business development organizations for the company.

A sum of 2382308 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $95.16 and dropped to a low of $89.01 until finishing in the latest session at $91.30.

The one-year BILL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.24. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $109.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.45.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.57% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.84, while it was recorded at 88.16 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BILL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to -3.60%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,275 million, or 91.20% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,855,785, which is approximately 339.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,556,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.27 million in BILL stocks shares; and AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, L.L.C., currently with $367.21 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -47.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 25,958,643 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,988,775 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,825,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,772,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,860,206 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,286 shares during the same period.