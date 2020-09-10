why KeyCorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.91

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.68 during the day while it closed the day at $12.55. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Bill.com and KeyBank introduce Key CashFlowsm, a Streamlined Payments Solution for Small and Midsize Businesses.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs,) and KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) introduce Key CashFlowsm, an online banking solution that streamlines payments for small businesses (SMBs) and commercial customers.

Key CashFlowsm is a scalable, centralized platform that services the bank’s broad client segments, from SMBs to commercial, enabling customers to grow and scale their use of the platform during their business journey. Business customers will benefit from increased visibility and control of their cash flow, the ability to send and receive electronic payments, eliminate paper, manage approvals digitally, and seamlessly integrate with accounting software. The platform can be accessed through the KeyBank Business Online and KeyNavigator portals in addition to being integrated into KeyBank’s Small Business Financial Wellness.

KeyCorp stock has also gained 0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -9.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.45% and lost -37.99% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $12.00 billion, with 976.00 million shares outstanding and 970.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.75M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 5693972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.25.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.47. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -12.60%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,934 million, or 82.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,504,181, which is approximately -3.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,824,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $602.48 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 90,130,803 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 83,000,443 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 618,429,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,560,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,965,382 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,542,631 shares during the same period.