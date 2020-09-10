why HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.50

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HDS] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $39.29 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2020 that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2020 second-quarter press release on Wednesday, September 9th, at 6 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. (ET). The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about HD Supply, please visit the company’s website at hdsupply.com. HD Supply uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding HD Supply is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. represents 160.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.42 billion with the latest information. HDS stock price has been found in the range of $38.50 to $39.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, HDS reached a trading volume of 1478308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDS shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HDS shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HD Supply Holdings Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HDS stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, HDS shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 39.94 for the last single week of trading, and 35.74 for the last 200 days.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for HDS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.80. Additionally, HDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] managed to generate an average of $39,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. go to 1.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]

There are presently around $6,397 million, or 99.36% of HDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,297,513, which is approximately 7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,377,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.18 million in HDS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $357.13 million in HDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS] by around 19,346,673 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 16,020,330 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 127,452,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,819,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,765,796 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,356,117 shares during the same period.