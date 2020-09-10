Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] moved down -0.15: Why It’s Important

Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: WERN] closed the trading session at $45.62 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.21, while the highest price level was $46.81. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Werner Enterprises Associate Recognized With ESGR Award.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces associate Greg Wheeler has received the Patriot Award given by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Wheeler, Werner Logistics operations supervisor for power only, was nominated by Robert Hooper, Werner Logistics load planner for power only and member of the Nebraska National Guard, after Wheeler demonstrated outstanding support during Hooper’s recent military leave. This award recognizes individual supervisors and reflects the efforts made to support members of the Guard or Reserve through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed. “Werner is a military-ready employer, and we are proud to support our associates while they are serving our country,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Greg is an outstanding associate, and he deserves this recognition for supporting fellow Werner associate, Robert Hooper, during his recent military leave. Whether you are currently serving or are a veteran, Werner supports our country’s military.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.36 percent and weekly performance of -0.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, WERN reached to a volume of 1007697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WERN shares is $50.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Werner Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $42 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Werner Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $39, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on WERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werner Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for WERN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

WERN stock trade performance evaluation

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, WERN shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.43, while it was recorded at 45.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.72 for the last 200 days.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.74. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for WERN is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.06. Additionally, WERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] managed to generate an average of $12,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Werner Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Werner Enterprises Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werner Enterprises Inc. go to 6.36%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,630 million, or 84.20% of WERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,720,068, which is approximately 29.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,565,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.91 million in WERN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $203.92 million in WERN stock with ownership of nearly -6.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:WERN] by around 18,114,225 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 5,109,973 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 34,423,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,647,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WERN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,138,710 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,980 shares during the same period.