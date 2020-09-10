U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $36.53 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2020 that U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere along with Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference held virtually at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.81 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $36.432 to $37.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5703620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $42.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. On April 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 35 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.58.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.68, while it was recorded at 37.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.94 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.55. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $41,266 million, or 75.90% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately -0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,111,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.67 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 73,620,287 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 76,859,950 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 979,161,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,641,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,864,028 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,457,059 shares during the same period.