Sterling Bancorp [STL] Revenue clocked in at $1.12 billion, down -47.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE: STL] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $11.08 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Sterling National Bank and Cashfac Announce Strategic Business Alliance for Launch of New Escrow Account Platform.

Today, Cashfac, a global provider of back-office cash management software, and Sterling National Bank (“Sterling”), the wholly-owned operating bank subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), announced a strategic agreement to expand Sterling’s Escrow account origination and servicing capabilities. The partnership will deploy Cashfac’s flagship Virtual Bank Technology (VBT) platform, delivered remotely via the Cloud.

Consistent with Sterling’s strategy of providing high-value, technology-enabled solutions to small and medium sized businesses, Cashfac’s VBT platform will allow Sterling to provide scalable solutions, enhance client experience through self-service, and utilize automation to reduce resource-intensive tasks for their staff.

Sterling Bancorp represents 193.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. STL stock price has been found in the range of $11.06 to $11.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, STL reached a trading volume of 2982426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sterling Bancorp [STL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STL shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sterling Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $36 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Sterling Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on STL stock. On July 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STL shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Bancorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for STL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.66.

Trading performance analysis for STL stock

Sterling Bancorp [STL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, STL shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Sterling Bancorp [STL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Bancorp [STL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Bancorp [STL] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.18. Sterling Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.42.

Return on Total Capital for STL is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Bancorp [STL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.62. Additionally, STL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.57.

Sterling Bancorp [STL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sterling Bancorp posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sterling Bancorp [STL]

There are presently around $1,820 million, or 86.10% of STL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 19,622,052, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,031,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.79 million in STL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $187.3 million in STL stock with ownership of nearly -4.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL] by around 11,754,419 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 13,256,801 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 139,271,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,282,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,934 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,006 shares during the same period.