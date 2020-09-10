Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] traded at a high on 09/09/20, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Sonim Introduces Compatibility with GPSLockbox Modular Charging Solution for XP3, XP5s and XP8 Ultra-Rugged Devices.

Supports up to five phones and five spare batteries at the same time.

Sonim Technologies™ (Nasdaq: SONM) devices are now compatible with one of the most versatile multi-device charging solutions in the market for mobile phones. The modular charging dock from GPSLockbox is compatible with the Sonim XP3, XP5s, and XP8 ultra-rugged mobile devices and functions as a five unit phone charger and five unit spare battery charger or as five standalone, single phone and battery desktop chargers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3056088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonim Technologies Inc. stands at 9.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.97%.

The market cap for SONM stock reached $61.57 million, with 65.93 million shares outstanding and 43.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 981.04K shares, SONM reached a trading volume of 3056088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has SONM stock performed recently?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, SONM shares dropped by -19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9135, while it was recorded at 0.8959 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6883 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.62 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.22.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -79.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$64,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -312.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

There are presently around $28 million, or 59.00% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,819,577, which is approximately 434.16% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 6,024,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 million in SONM stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $3.15 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 24,852,366 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,066,403 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,483,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,402,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,552,572 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 455,153 shares during the same period.