Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $5.71 on 09/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.57, while the highest price level was $5.74. The company report on September 9, 2020 that SiriusXM Increases 2020 Subscriber Guidance; Company Reiterates Financial Guidance.

SiriusXM today announced that it is increasing its full-year 2020 guidance for SiriusXM self-pay subscriber net additions to approximately 700,000. This is an increase from the prior guidance of approximately 500,000, first issued on July 30, 2020. The Company also reiterated its existing 2020 financial guidance.

“Our business continues to demonstrate strong performance and favorable trends since we resumed providing our subscriber and financial guidance in conjunction with our second quarter earnings report. Our conversion and churn performance remain excellent, and it’s clear that demand for SiriusXM remains strong – quite simply, consumers continue to find immense value in our unique audio bundle and all of the entertainment and information it provides. Additionally, improving new auto sales, combined with a rising new car penetration rate, have led to a robust trial funnel that we believe bodes well for the coming quarters,” said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.14 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.52M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 29780943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $8.25 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 16.25%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,291 million, or 17.40% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 127,143,291, which is approximately -5.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,764,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.23 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $285.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -62.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 112,915,448 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 188,356,475 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 450,300,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,572,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,726,341 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,345,176 shares during the same period.