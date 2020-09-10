Friday, September 11, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts lifts Honeywell International Inc. [HON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $1.48. The company report on September 4, 2020 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HON, BLNK and PROG.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)Class Period: February 9, 2018 – October 19, 2018Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2020.

A sum of 2806430 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Honeywell International Inc. shares reached a high of $167.55 and dropped to a low of $164.86 until finishing in the latest session at $165.75.

The one-year HON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.0. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $157.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $149, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 37.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.23, while it was recorded at 167.10 for the last single week of trading, and 156.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.50. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.34. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $54,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc. posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 2.44%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,142 million, or 76.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,005,250, which is approximately -3.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,255,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.9 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly 0.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON] by around 27,249,272 shares. Additionally, 894 investors decreased positions by around 35,272,377 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 469,254,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 531,776,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144,313 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,739 shares during the same period.

