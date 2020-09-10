Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -13.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] traded at a low on 09/08/20, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.08. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2020 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid September 28, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of August 28, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the Board’s meeting on September 16, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1034247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for ORC stock reached $334.62 million, with 66.31 million shares outstanding and 66.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.35K shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 1034247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $14.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2015, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $14.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has ORC stock performed recently?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, ORC shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +95.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 871.82. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -158.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

Insider trade positions for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $124 million, or 37.00% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,102,098, which is approximately 3.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,485,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.71 million in ORC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $13.19 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 0.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 2,418,216 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,893,651 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,143,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,455,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,201 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,004,123 shares during the same period.