Friday, September 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] reaches 955.78M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Stock trading around $213.58 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
McDonald's Corporation surged by $1.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $216.30 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] fell -55.25% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CIT Group Inc. jumped around 0.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.42 at the close of the session, up 4.88%. The...
Read more
Companies

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -57.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. price surged by 5.89 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on July 29, 2020 that The Chefs’...
Read more
Finance

Appian Corporation [APPN] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $57

Edison Baldwin - 0
Appian Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.54 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2020.

Summary of Second Quarter 2020:(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is now -59.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYMT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.58 and lowest of $2.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.47, which means current price is +158.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, NYMT reached a trading volume of 4459447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has NYMT stock performed recently?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.04. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 957.09. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,063.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of $3,158,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

Insider trade positions for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $510 million, or 54.00% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,693,936, which is approximately 3.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,652,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.54 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.03 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 25,537,785 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 26,040,165 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 149,272,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,850,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,931,370 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 10,220,661 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBofA Securities Downgrade Exelon Corporation [EXC]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Next articleKimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell -41.62% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Mizuho lifts Equity Residential [EQR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Equity Residential stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Edison International [EIX] Revenue clocked in at $12.49 billion, down -31.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Edison International price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 2518919 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Stock trading around $102.01 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Marriott International Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Citigroup Initiated The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The AZEK Company Inc. closed the trading session at $35.10 on 09/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

BofA Securities slashes price target on Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Coherus BioSciences Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.81 at the close of the session, up 2.96%. The...
Read more
Companies

Mizuho lifts Equity Residential [EQR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Equity Residential stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $4.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
Super League Gaming Inc. gained 10.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is -45.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.52 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Citigroup Initiated The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The AZEK Company Inc. closed the trading session at $35.10 on 09/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

BofA Securities slashes price target on Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Coherus BioSciences Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.81 at the close of the session, up 2.96%. The...
Read more

Popular Category