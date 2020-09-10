Market Analysts see Teradyne Inc. [TER] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.94%.

Over the last 12 months, TER stock rose by 35.22%. The one-year Teradyne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.57. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.30 billion, with 165.79 million shares outstanding and 165.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, TER stock reached a trading volume of 2951256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $87.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on TER stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TER shares from 58 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.13, while it was recorded at 80.26 for the last single week of trading, and 70.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +57.16. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.08. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $86,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

TER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradyne Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 16.66%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,477 million, or 98.50% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,409,516, which is approximately 2.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,623,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in TER stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $625.35 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 14,796,015 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 12,097,408 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 135,414,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,308,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,670,052 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 941,484 shares during the same period.