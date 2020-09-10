Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -3.24 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Further Strengthened Liquidity Position with Highly Successful $1.5 Billion Triple-Tranche Capital Raise.

Company Well-Positioned to Withstand Prolonged Voyage Suspensions.

A sum of 23580387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 46.82M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $18.48 and dropped to a low of $17.48 until finishing in the latest session at $17.93.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.88. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $21 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.63, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,455 million, or 50.10% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,861,270, which is approximately 14.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,850,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.27 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $156.06 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly -27.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 33,795,223 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 54,207,379 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 48,897,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,899,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,762,732 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 23,943,816 shares during the same period.