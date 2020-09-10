Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain 31.51% so far this year. What now?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] closed the trading session at $73.37 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.78, while the highest price level was $75.10. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Lennar Corporation’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 after the market closes on September 14, 2020. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 2088107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $77.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.48.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.40, while it was recorded at 75.76 for the last single week of trading, and 59.82 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.27 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $181,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corporation posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 3.10%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,090 million, or 95.00% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,098,309, which is approximately -5.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,596,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.41 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 73.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 25,688,144 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 27,149,462 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 207,355,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,193,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,882,641 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,774 shares during the same period.