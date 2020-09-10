Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] moved up 72.87: Why It’s Important

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] jumped around 13.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.86 at the close of the session, up 72.87%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Intra-Cellular Therapies intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Intra-Cellular Therapies.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock is now -7.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITCI Stock saw the intraday high of $33.74 and lowest of $27.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.56, which means current price is +191.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 741.06K shares, ITCI reached a trading volume of 43921743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 698.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

How has ITCI stock performed recently?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.92. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 63.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.96 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -254090.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243713.69.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -57.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.87. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$447,643 per employee.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings analysis for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITCI.

Insider trade positions for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]

There are presently around $1,567 million, or 80.10% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,529,606, which is approximately 10.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,270,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.92 million in ITCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $159.52 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 12.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 6,637,149 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,948,000 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,612,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,197,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,574 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,520,068 shares during the same period.