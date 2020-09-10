Goldman Upgrade Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.835 during the day while it closed the day at $22.63. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Axalta Driver William Byron ready for a colorful championship run in NASCAR’S 10-race playoff.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will be on board as William Byron, driver of the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, tries to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 22-year-old driver cemented his place in the sport’s 10-race playoff with a dramatic, first-time win in Saturday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, setting the stage for a colorful championship run.

“We are proud of William and the entire No. 24 team for their outstanding performance at Daytona,” said Axalta CEO, Robert Bryant. “At Axalta, we paint winners, and William certainly proved that Saturday night with his thrilling win. With the expert leadership of crew chief, Chad Knaus, and the powerful Camaros prepared by Hendrick Motorsports, we’re excited to see the colors of Axalta on the track as the team tries to win their first championship together.”.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock has also loss -7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXTA stock has declined by -3.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.37% and lost -25.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AXTA stock reached $5.35 billion, with 235.20 million shares outstanding and 234.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 2772286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.42. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $17,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 2.13%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,175 million, or 98.70% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,070,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,880,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.88 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $357.18 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 26.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 35,695,372 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 36,578,838 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 156,398,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,672,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,694,222 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 11,470,917 shares during the same period.