For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], RBC Capital Mkts sees a rise to $240. What next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on September 4, 2020 that The Estée Lauder Companies Announces That Tara Simon Will Be Named Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Too Faced.

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that Tara Simon has joined The Estée Lauder Companies as Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Too Faced, effective August 31, 2020. She will report to John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), and will succeed Eric Hohl, who is departing from the company.

Tara joins Too Faced from ULTA BEAUTY, where she served most recently as Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Prestige Beauty. In this role, Tara was responsible for the successful business model evolution and elevation of ULTA BEAUTY’s luxury brands, spearheading unprecedented growth in the company’s total Prestige Beauty market share. As the leader of ULTA BEAUTY’s Prestige Merchandising Team, Merchandising Strategy Team, and Emerging Brands Team, Tara dramatically increased the number of prestige brands sold through the retailer by attracting exclusive launches from well-established powerhouse brands like M·A·C and Clinique, while also aggressively pursuing and successfully launching smaller start-up brands, resulting in increased consumer engagement and loyalty.

A sum of 1522029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $216.94 and dropped to a low of $212.60 until finishing in the latest session at $216.02.

The one-year EL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.74. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $217.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.29, while it was recorded at 218.65 for the last single week of trading, and 191.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 13.32%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,212 million, or 90.90% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,638,647, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,146,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.27 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 16,504,176 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 19,641,063 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 163,891,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,037,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,177,106 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,359,030 shares during the same period.