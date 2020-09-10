For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], MKM Partners sees a rise to $17. What next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] traded at a high on 09/09/20, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.07. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Occidental Announces Dividend.

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

About Occidental.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22026491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.42%.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $10.58 billion, with 930.14 million shares outstanding and 927.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.30M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 22026491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $15.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -32.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.78 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.91 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -13.91%.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $7,179 million, or 70.70% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 123,677,174, which is approximately 4.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 103,610,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $981.1 million in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 57,569,064 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 108,858,142 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 482,117,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,544,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,418,307 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 34,107,799 shares during the same period.