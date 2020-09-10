Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Stock trading around $5.01 per share: What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] traded at a high on 09/09/20, posting a 3.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.01. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5929807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at 12.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.28%.

The market cap for DVAX stock reached $594.74 million, with 109.51 million shares outstanding and 97.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 5929807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -35.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $405 million, or 74.10% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 11,166,800, which is approximately 14.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.59 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.93 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 16.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 22,904,722 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 7,701,792 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 50,228,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,835,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,798,170 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,929 shares during the same period.