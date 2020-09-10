Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $167.20 million, up 229.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] closed the trading session at $23.48 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.70, while the highest price level was $24.48. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 5, 2020 at 4:30pm ET.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, August 5, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine’s website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through August 12, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10146743.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 229.31 percent and weekly performance of -2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 270.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 135.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3763444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $15 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 12 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 79.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

APPS stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 270.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.44, while it was recorded at 24.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.68 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.22. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $68,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,252 million, or 62.90% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,659,149, which is approximately 6.013% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,966,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.61 million in APPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $108.22 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 16,433,207 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 10,214,756 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,681,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,329,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,377,322 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,880,408 shares during the same period.