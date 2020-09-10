BofA Securities Downgrade Exelon Corporation [EXC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.94%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Exelon Generation to Retire Illinois’ Byron and Dresden Nuclear Plants In 2021.

Early retirements are the result of market rules that favor polluting power plants over carbon-free nuclear energy.

Exelon Generation announced today that it intends to retire its Byron Generating Station and Dresden Generating Station in fall 2021, resulting in the loss of four nuclear generation units that together supply clean, zero-emissions energy to more than four million homes and businesses in northern Illinois. Byron, located just outside Byron, Ill., will close in September 2021, and Dresden, located in Morris, Ill., will close in November 2021. .

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock dropped by -24.16%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.56. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.93 billion, with 976.00 million shares outstanding and 971.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 4467637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.65, while it was recorded at 37.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -3.48%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,567 million, or 81.20% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,221,362, which is approximately -1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 80,955,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.68 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 57,781,376 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 53,826,900 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 667,431,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,039,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,873 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,958,637 shares during the same period.