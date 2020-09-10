Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is -33.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Leading Retail Operator Rick Wilkins To Key Regional Leadership Role.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has appointed Rick Wilkins as Regional Vice President for the West region, effective immediately. Mr. Wilkins will report directly to Gregg Melnick, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Stores Officer, and will play a key role in the planning and execution of the Company’s store optimization strategy.

Mr. Wilkins will oversee operations for approximately 300 of Bed Bath & Beyond’s retail stores across 20 states, and execute the previously announced store optimization plan as the Company continues to enhance its digital-first, omni-always shopping experience online and in-store. He will join a cross-functional team responsible for implementing a suite of new store capabilities, including further improvements to Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same day delivery services. The team also plans a robust reimagination of store operations, including enhanced customer service, improved product assortment and better communication of value in-store, as well as expanded capacity to support faster, more efficient customer order fulfillment in-store or at home. .

A sum of 4763335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.04M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $11.53 and dropped to a low of $11.05 until finishing in the latest session at $11.42.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.53. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $10.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $7 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BBBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 65.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,581 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,994,788, which is approximately 37.419% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,733,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.67 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $146.36 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 7.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 23,330,417 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 29,713,366 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 85,401,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,444,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,489,834 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,765,890 shares during the same period.