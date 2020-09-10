Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $81.91 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.14%.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 170.96%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.17. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.79 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.89M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 53946287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $77.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 158.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.74, while it was recorded at 83.07 for the last single week of trading, and 54.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.83%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,569 million, or 73.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,918,854, which is approximately -13.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,419,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.89 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 572 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 56,700,155 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 96,591,525 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 634,999,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,291,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,867,252 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 9,777,568 shares during the same period.