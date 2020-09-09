Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] moved up 8.69: Why It’s Important

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] price surged by 8.69 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Zynex Reports 83% Order Growth for July and August.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in manufacturing and selling non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced order growth for July and August 2020.

Aggregate orders in July and August were 83% above the prior year July and August aggregate and well above the 37% growth in the second quarter of 2020.

A sum of 1380665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Zynex Inc. shares reached a high of $15.83 and dropped to a low of $14.20 until finishing in the latest session at $15.76.

The average equity rating for ZYXI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynex Inc. stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZYXI shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 84.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ZYXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares dropped by -7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 65.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.72. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $33,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

ZYXI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162 million, or 30.50% of ZYXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,337,516, which is approximately 190.3% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,116,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in ZYXI stocks shares; and NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC, currently with $8.67 million in ZYXI stock with ownership of nearly -33.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI] by around 4,777,114 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,171,853 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,316,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,265,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYXI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,634,942 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 357,895 shares during the same period.