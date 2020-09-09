why The New York Times Company [NYT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.40

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $43.839 during the day while it closed the day at $43.33. The company report on August 5, 2020 that The New York Times Company Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today second-quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $.14 compared with $.15 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (defined below) was $.18 in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $.17 in the second quarter of 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005357/en/.

The New York Times Company stock has also loss -1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYT stock has inclined by 6.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.97% and gained 34.69% year-on date.

The market cap for NYT stock reached $7.21 billion, with 166.87 million shares outstanding and 146.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 3039450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $35.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on NYT stock. On November 06, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for NYT shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NYT stock trade performance evaluation

The New York Times Company [NYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, NYT shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.13, while it was recorded at 43.46 for the last single week of trading, and 37.02 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.72.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $31,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The New York Times Company [NYT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The New York Times Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 4.40%.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,952 million, or 94.10% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,453,687, which is approximately 1.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,699,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.25 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $465.36 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly -14.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 16,990,636 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,265,731 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 126,195,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,452,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,732,706 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,561 shares during the same period.