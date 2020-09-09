why AT&T Inc. [T] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.40

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] traded at a high on 09/08/20, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.51. The company report on September 8, 2020 that AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stankey at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on September 15.

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) will webcast a presentation by John Stankey, AT&T Inc. chief executive officer, at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, September 15, 2020. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should join the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 46228686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AT&T Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

The market cap for T stock reached $211.47 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.03M shares, T reached a trading volume of 46228686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on T stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 41 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.90, while it was recorded at 29.54 for the last single week of trading, and 33.05 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.76 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.27. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of $56,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 0.29%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $113,864 million, or 54.90% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 570,726,802, which is approximately -4.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 490,400,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.47 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.67 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly -0.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,177 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 137,350,304 shares. Additionally, 1,259 investors decreased positions by around 234,367,978 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 3,486,771,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,858,490,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,094,452 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 10,944,187 shares during the same period.