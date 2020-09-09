why AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.77%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that AquaBounty Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020 and the Lake Street 4th Annual BIG4 Virtual Conference on September 17, 2020.

Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference as follows and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event.

Over the last 12 months, AQB stock rose by 28.32%. The one-year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for AQB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.31 million, with 32.10 million shares outstanding and 20.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 451.45K shares, AQB stock reached a trading volume of 3023650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2841.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

AQB Stock Performance Analysis:

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.77. With this latest performance, AQB shares gained by 46.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6976.96 and a Gross Margin at -2502.45. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7083.53.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$206,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

AQB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 43.20% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 14,253,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,344,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 million in AQB stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.12 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 144.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 995,894 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 902,042 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,638,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,536,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,046 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,581 shares during the same period.