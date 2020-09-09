Wells Fargo slashes price target on Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] – find out why.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] closed the trading session at $41.74 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.34, while the highest price level was $42.61. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and JD Capital USA Announce Joint Venture to Develop 290-Unit Rental Community in Atlanta, Georgia.

JV Secures Construction Loan from Santander Bank, N.A.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.64 percent and weekly performance of -1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, TOL reached to a volume of 1599682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $46.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on TOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 53.04.

TOL stock trade performance evaluation

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.36, while it was recorded at 42.45 for the last single week of trading, and 35.00 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.32. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $115,688 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toll Brothers Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to -1.88%.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,407 million, or 86.10% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,416,178, which is approximately 6.758% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12,988,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.12 million in TOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $449.19 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly -11.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 15,377,314 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 16,115,780 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 74,086,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,579,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,504,361 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,229 shares during the same period.