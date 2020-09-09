Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain 50.65% so far this year. What now?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $17.40 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.00, while the highest price level was $18.25. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Virgin Galactic Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 23,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares were offered by Virgin Galactic. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Virgin Galactic, were approximately $460.2 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Virgin Galactic intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.65 percent and weekly performance of -2.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.30M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 20077629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1056.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $807 million, or 19.60% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,693,712, which is approximately 40.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,419,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.9 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.19 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9673.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 30,672,099 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,791,326 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 5,910,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,374,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,987,355 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,111,931 shares during the same period.