SVB Leerink Initiated AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.08%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that AVEO Oncology Regains Full Global Rights to Ficlatuzumab.

Announces Decision to Fund Clinical Manufacture of Ficlatuzumab for Potential Phase 3 Study and Update to Biodesix Partnership .

No Change to AVEO Cash Runway Guidance .

Over the last 12 months, AVEO stock dropped by -25.83%. The average equity rating for AVEO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $130.37 million, with 25.81 million shares outstanding and 20.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.47K shares, AVEO stock reached a trading volume of 1340700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $1, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AVEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

AVEO Stock Performance Analysis:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, AVEO shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.60.

Return on Total Capital for AVEO is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 195.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.20. Additionally, AVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] managed to generate an average of $494,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

AVEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,328.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVEO.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59 million, or 43.60% of AVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVEO stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,952,958, which is approximately 56.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 1,350,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.07 million in AVEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.68 million in AVEO stock with ownership of nearly 65.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO] by around 7,066,727 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 178,502 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,946,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,191,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVEO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,481,876 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 60,352 shares during the same period.