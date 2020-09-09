Thursday, September 10, 2020
SRAX Inc. [SRAX] stock Initiated by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $4

By Brandon Evans

SRAX Inc. [NASDAQ: SRAX] closed the trading session at $3.08 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.77, while the highest price level was $3.3574. The company report on September 8, 2020 that BIGtoken Launches TotalOptOut.com, Giving Consumers More Power Over Their Data.

The Site Provides a Unique Set of Tools to Enable Consumers to Limit The Information That is Collected and Stored About Them Across the Digital Ecosystem.

BIGtoken, built by SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a permission-first consumer data management platform, released a new website, TotalOptOut.com, to enable consumers to limit the information that is collected and stored from their devices and browsers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 99.92K shares, SRAX reached to a volume of 1998906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SRAX Inc. [SRAX]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for SRAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2017, representing the official price target for SRAX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SRAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SRAX Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SRAX stock trade performance evaluation

SRAX Inc. [SRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, SRAX shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for SRAX Inc. [SRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

SRAX Inc. [SRAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SRAX Inc. [SRAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -498.27 and a Gross Margin at +20.65. SRAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -470.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRAX is now -132.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SRAX Inc. [SRAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, SRAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SRAX Inc. [SRAX] managed to generate an average of -$124,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.SRAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SRAX Inc. [SRAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRAX Inc. go to 15.00%.

SRAX Inc. [SRAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.00% of SRAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 314,245, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.97% of the total institutional ownership; INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 121,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in SRAX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in SRAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SRAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SRAX Inc. [NASDAQ:SRAX] by around 12,518 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 86,264 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 526,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRAX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,377 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 53,812 shares during the same period.

Previous articleOpen Lending Corporation [LPRO] is 104.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCIBC lifts Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

