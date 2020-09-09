SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

SandRidge Permian Trust [NYSE: PER] gained 25.88% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2020 that SandRidge Permian Trust Confirms Receipt of Open Letter From PEDEVCO Corp..

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (NYSE: PER) (the “Trust”) today confirmed that it has received an open letter from PEDEVCO Corp. addressed to the Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee of the Trust (the “Trustee”), the holders of the common units of the Trust (“Trust units”), and Avalon Energy, LLC (“Avalon”), as a holder of Trust units and the operator of the assets underlying the Trust, regarding PEDEVCO’s interest in acquiring all of the publicly-traded Trust units via an exchange offer and subsequent merger. On August 26, 2020, in response to an indication of interest sent by PEDEVCO directly to the Trustee, the Trustee informed PEDEVCO that because the trust agreement governing the Trust does not authorize the Trustee to enter into an arrangement with an offer or with respect to a negotiated exchange offer or tender offer for the outstanding Trust units, the Trustee declined to enter into discussions with PEDEVCO regarding the transactions contemplated by PEDEVCO’s indication of interest.

The open letter expresses an indication of interest and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval or an exchange offer. The open letter specifies that if any such offer, solicitation or exchange offer is made, PEDEVCO will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement, a proxy statement and/or a Schedule TO.

SandRidge Permian Trust represents 52.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.92 million with the latest information. PER stock price has been found in the range of $0.33 to $0.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 991.31K shares, PER reached a trading volume of 2215886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for SandRidge Permian Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $17 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2013, representing the official price target for SandRidge Permian Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SandRidge Permian Trust is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, PER shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for SandRidge Permian Trust [PER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4163, while it was recorded at 0.3754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6328 for the last 200 days.

SandRidge Permian Trust [PER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.04 and a Gross Margin at +95.05. SandRidge Permian Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.04.

Return on Total Capital for PER is now 15.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

SandRidge Permian Trust [PER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SandRidge Permian Trust go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SandRidge Permian Trust [PER]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of PER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PER stocks are: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM with ownership of 173,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 39,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in PER stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13000.0 in PER stock with ownership of nearly -15.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SandRidge Permian Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in SandRidge Permian Trust [NYSE:PER] by around 46,632 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 89,389 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 245,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PER stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,328 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,115 shares during the same period.