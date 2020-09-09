Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] Revenue clocked in at $188.50 million, up 65.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Rosetta Stone Inc. [NYSE: RST] closed the trading session at $30.00 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.82, while the highest price level was $30.08. The company report on September 8, 2020 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE – RST), Principia Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq – PRNB), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – BMCH).

Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.38 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 103.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 940.16K shares, RST reached to a volume of 1853224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RST shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Rosetta Stone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Rosetta Stone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $22, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on RST stock. On October 01, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RST shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rosetta Stone Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RST in the course of the last twelve months was 35.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, RST shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 29.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.63 for the last 200 days.

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +77.47. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] managed to generate an average of -$11,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Rosetta Stone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rosetta Stone Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rosetta Stone Inc. go to 10.00%.

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $637 million, or 92.90% of RST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 2,311,712, which is approximately 0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,746,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.39 million in RST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $46.23 million in RST stock with ownership of nearly -1.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rosetta Stone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Rosetta Stone Inc. [NYSE:RST] by around 1,785,840 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,773,784 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,682,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,242,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RST stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,525 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 654,382 shares during the same period.