Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] is 104.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] jumped around 1.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.51 at the close of the session, up 7.01%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 857.92K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 1878523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 239.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to 42.29%.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $474 million, or 36.00% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,285,671, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.80% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.38 million in LPRO stocks shares; and CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $60.26 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 18,972,426 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 23,199,720 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,148,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,023,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,838,992 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 22,354,091 shares during the same period.