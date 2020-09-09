Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] Stock trading around $4.50 per share: What’s Next?

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.58%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Newmark Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Newmark Declares Quarterly Dividend Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET Today.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) (“Newmark” or “the Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, NMRK stock dropped by -51.77%. The one-year Newmark Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.0. The average equity rating for NMRK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $810.41 million, with 178.52 million shares outstanding and 150.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, NMRK stock reached a trading volume of 1179615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMRK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMRK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $13 to $12.35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

NMRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmark Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.09.

Return on Total Capital for NMRK is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.74. Additionally, NMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] managed to generate an average of $20,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NMRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmark Group Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $449 million, or 63.20% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,773,614, which is approximately -2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,650,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.93 million in NMRK stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $19.22 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly 53.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 12,440,772 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 17,609,217 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 69,753,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,803,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,089 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,265,215 shares during the same period.