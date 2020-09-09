MBIA Inc. [MBI] Is Currently 0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that MBIA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its second quarter 2020 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, August 6 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Over the last 12 months, MBI stock dropped by -12.14%. The one-year MBIA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.87. The average equity rating for MBI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.82 million, with 62.61 million shares outstanding and 51.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.75K shares, MBI stock reached a trading volume of 1123985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBI shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87.

MBI Stock Performance Analysis:

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, MBI shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MBIA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.98. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.76.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 577.72. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$3,860,215 per employee.

MBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MBIA Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 529.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $410 million, or 89.10% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,609,106, which is approximately -3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,569,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.55 million in MBI stocks shares; and KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, currently with $40.76 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 1,371,812 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 11,041,784 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,759,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,172,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,195 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 486,684 shares during the same period.