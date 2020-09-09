Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] Stock trading around $68.68 per share: What’s Next?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.68. The company report on September 5, 2020 that ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates Is Investigating the Merger.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) relating to its sale to Analog Devices, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim shareholders will receive .630 shares of Analog Devices, Inc. common stock for each share of Maxim common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/maxim-integrated-products-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4168015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for MXIM stock reached $18.28 billion, with 266.64 million shares outstanding and 265.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, MXIM reached a trading volume of 4168015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $72.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 84.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has MXIM stock performed recently?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, MXIM shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.65, while it was recorded at 69.15 for the last single week of trading, and 59.54 for the last 200 days.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +65.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.76.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 6.02%.

Insider trade positions for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

There are presently around $16,736 million, or 94.00% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,467,063, which is approximately -3.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,086,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly -1.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 21,804,614 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 23,336,667 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 198,543,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,684,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,408,579 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,388 shares during the same period.