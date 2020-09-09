Market cap of Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] reaches 311.94M – now what?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: FREE] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Whole Earth Brands Announces New $20 Million Stock Repurchase Plan.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (“Whole Earth Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE) announced today that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan of up to $20 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The authorization represents approximately 7% of the Company’s current market capitalization.

“We have established this repurchase plan in response to the valuation disconnect that we see in shares of Whole Earth Brands following the business combination,” stated Irwin Simon, Executive Chairman of Whole Earth Brands. “Our management team remains focused on executing our organic growth initiatives while pursing strategic acquisitions that support our ‘free-from…’ vision. The business is in an advantageous position, with low leverage and significant liquidity, which presents us with an opportunity to generate shareholder value through a combination of strategic accretive acquisitions and share repurchases.”.

A sum of 1044424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $8.68 and dropped to a low of $8.39 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Whole Earth Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 53.40% of FREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,248,465, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in FREE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.01 million in FREE stock with ownership of nearly 55.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:FREE] by around 14,664,965 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 21,573,886 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,206,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,032,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,680,856 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 12,291,458 shares during the same period.