Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] reaches 311.94M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. traded at a low on 09/04/20, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.63....
Read more
Companies

The Gap Inc. [GPS] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Gap Inc. loss -3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $17.68 price per share at the time. The Gap Inc. represents 372.00...
Read more
Companies

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Revenue clocked in at $4.51 billion, down -24.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. price surged by 1.48 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Harley-Davidson And Jason Momoa...
Read more
Industry

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain 50.65% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $17.40 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: FREE] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Whole Earth Brands Announces New $20 Million Stock Repurchase Plan.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (“Whole Earth Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE) announced today that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan of up to $20 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The authorization represents approximately 7% of the Company’s current market capitalization.

“We have established this repurchase plan in response to the valuation disconnect that we see in shares of Whole Earth Brands following the business combination,” stated Irwin Simon, Executive Chairman of Whole Earth Brands. “Our management team remains focused on executing our organic growth initiatives while pursing strategic acquisitions that support our ‘free-from…’ vision. The business is in an advantageous position, with low leverage and significant liquidity, which presents us with an opportunity to generate shareholder value through a combination of strategic accretive acquisitions and share repurchases.”.

A sum of 1044424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $8.68 and dropped to a low of $8.39 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Whole Earth Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 53.40% of FREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,248,465, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in FREE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.01 million in FREE stock with ownership of nearly 55.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:FREE] by around 14,664,965 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 21,573,886 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,206,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,032,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,680,856 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 12,291,458 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBTIG Research lifts Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleArbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell -21.11% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
PulteGroup Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Revenue clocked in at $180.50 million, up 56.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Stock trading around $3.09 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 26, 2020 that KYE Pharmaceuticals and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.09% or -0.07 points to close at $78.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1818724 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $167.20 million, up 229.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Digital Turbine Inc. closed the trading session at $23.48 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.70,...
Read more
Finance

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.65 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The...
Read more
Companies

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
PulteGroup Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

why HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.50

Misty Lee - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $39.29 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.09% or -0.07 points to close at $78.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1818724 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $167.20 million, up 229.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Digital Turbine Inc. closed the trading session at $23.48 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.70,...
Read more

Popular Category