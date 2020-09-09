Market cap of Pfizer Inc. [PFE] reaches 202.27B – now what?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.36 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Virtual Investor Day on September 14 and 15, 2020.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to access a live video webcast of its virtual Investor Day held over two days: Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. EDT to 4:00 p.m. EDT and Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 p.m. EDT. Pfizer business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company’s progress in advancing its R&D pipeline, specifically on product candidates with blockbuster potential that are expected to launch by 2025.

To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. The webcast can also be accessed directly at www.PfizerInvestorDay.virtualeventsite.com. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to pre-register in advance.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -7.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $36.63 and lowest of $35.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.97, which means current price is +30.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.90M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 25411654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.90, while it was recorded at 36.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.55 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 5.37%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $143,304 million, or 72.00% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 456,893,858, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 427,534,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.55 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.87 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 2.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,201 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 162,458,783 shares. Additionally, 1,142 investors decreased positions by around 207,790,582 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 3,571,001,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,941,251,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,990,087 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 25,144,198 shares during the same period.