Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 23.28M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] price surged by 5.24 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Guardion Health Sciences Product Licensee Receives Registration Approval in Malaysia for Immune Support Supplement.

Ho Wah Genting Berhad Receives Product Registration Approval For Astramern Nutra V.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI) today announced that Ho Wah Genting Berhad (“HWGB”), a Malaysian company listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (KLSE:9601), has received product registration approval for Astramern Nutra V, an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by Guardion. The approval of Astramern Nutra V by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”), which is effective through August 21, 2025, represents an important step in HWGB’s efforts to market and distribute Astramern Nutra V in Malaysia.

A sum of 1751311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.36M shares. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2413 and dropped to a low of $0.22 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.16. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -40.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3880, while it was recorded at 0.2568 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3759 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 688,575, which is approximately 25.796% of the company’s market cap and around 7.23% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 276,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in GHSI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $44000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 1313.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 876,220 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 319,112 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 780,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,423 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 178,564 shares during the same period.