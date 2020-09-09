Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 53.33M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] traded at a high on 09/08/20, posting a 31.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.49. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Akida Holdings LLC, for its Airocide(TM) Air Quality-Improvement(TM) System.

SteriLumen Will Become Distributor in the U.S and the Greater Middle East to the Hospitality and Hotel Industry.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQCM:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light (“UVC”) utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”), has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Akida Holdings LLC for its Airocide™ Air Quality-Improvement™ System (Airocide System) line of patented, air purification technologies for use in the hospitality and hotel industries in the US and Greater Middle East.

The market cap for AUVI stock reached $53.33 million, with 7.12 million shares outstanding and 1.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 3593873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13.

How has AUVI stock performed recently?

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.43.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.