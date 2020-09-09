Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Is Currently 8.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] traded at a high on 09/08/20, posting a 8.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Leap Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Two Industry Veterans.

Jason Baum, Ph.D., Joins as Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine.

Christine Granfield Named Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1347046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leap Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.96%.

The market cap for LPTX stock reached $109.52 million, with 52.44 million shares outstanding and 44.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 876.10K shares, LPTX reached a trading volume of 1347046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has LPTX stock performed recently?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.52. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 1.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Insider trade positions for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $58 million, or 60.20% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 26.017% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,604,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.24 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $5.98 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 1089.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 17,669,336 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 115,767 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,999,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,784,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,007,892 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 112,902 shares during the same period.